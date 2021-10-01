Sean McVay says Darrell Henderson Jr. will play vs. Cardinals

Darrell Henderson Jr. will be back on the field against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, Sean McVay said Friday. Henderson missed Week 3’s win over the Bucs due to a rib injury suffered the week prior.

“I don’t anticipate him not being able to go. He’s been good this week. No updates. Whether we put him as a limited participant or not, I don’t know. But he’s going to play,” McVay said.

Henderson was playing well in the first two games of the season before getting hurt against the Colts. He rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, adding 46 yards receiving on just four receptions.

Sony Michel filled in nicely for Henderson last week, rushing for 67 yards on 20 carries. Jake Funk also played sparingly, carrying the ball once for 6 yards. It’s a great time for Henderson to return, going up against the Cardinals’ run defense. They’ve allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the league and rank 31st in yards per carry against.

