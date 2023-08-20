Sean McVay says Cooper Kupp, Derion Kendrick are expected to return to practice this week

Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick have been sidelined for weeks, but both are trending toward getting back on the field soon for the Los Angeles Rams. Ahead of a week of joint practices with the Denver Broncos, Sean McVay shared that Kupp and Kendrick are expected to return to practice this week.

Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Cooper Kupp and DB Derion Kendrick are both expected to return to practice this week. Rams will be heading to Denver for joint practices with Broncos. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 20, 2023

Kupp has been unable to practice with the Rams since the early portion of training camp because of a hamstring injury. Since he suffered the injury, the Rams have said it’s not a serious injury and that they were going to be cautious with him before having him practice again.

The Rams will likely still limit Kupp’s workload in practice to ensure he is fully healthy for Week 1. Considering that McVay doesn’t play starters much in the preseason, Kupp could get a handful of snaps in joint practices against the Broncos in preparation for the regular season.

Meanwhile, Kendrick has also been dealing with a hamstring ailment. The second-year cornerback has been sidelined for weeks, which could certainly hurt his chances of landing a starting job in the secondary.

Every team would love to enter the upcoming season at full strength, and it appears the Rams will be getting Kupp and Kendrick back ahead of their preseason finale against the Broncos.

