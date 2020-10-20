Sean McVay on Samuel Sloman: ‘He’s got to improve’

The value of kickers in the NFL went up when the NFL moved the extra point distance back to 33 yards in 2015, no longer making them automatic conversions that were rarely missed. Rams kicker Samuel Sloman has already missed three PATs in six games, including another that was blocked on Sunday night against the 49ers.

Those misses, combined with his 77.8% field goal accuracy have caused some frustration among fans, and now that frustration seems to be spreading to Sean McVay. On Monday night in wake of the Rams’ loss to San Francisco, McVay was asked about Sloman’s performance thus far and he needs to see improvement from the rookie kicker.

“We’ve said it week in and week out. Obviously, you want to not have to continue to talk about the missed extra points or some of the things,” McVay said. “Did a nice job responding. Definitely want us to handle that last kickoff situation a little bit differently, where we’re trying to pin them deep when they’re set up for an onside return and you got a chance to pin them a little bit deeper than kicking it that deep into the end zone. That was not what we wanted. He’s got to improve.”

The response McVay is referring to was the 42-yarder Sloman made against the 49ers, which was his first made field goal longer than 40 yards this season. While it certainly was good to see Sloman convert that kick, there is still reason for concern at the kicker position.

Even the best miss field goals and PATs, but Sloman’s kicks have been driven too low – something McVay has also talked about this season – and often seem at risk of being blocked. That increases the likelihood of kicks being missed, which is an adjustment Sloman will have to make.

McVay hasn’t said whether the Rams will bring in another kicker or consider making a change, but if Sloman keeps missing on a seemingly weekly basis, they may not have a choice.