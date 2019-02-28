Sean McVay said he went from boy wonder to 'boy blunder' after the Super Bowl



Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been generally silent following his side’s 13-3 loss against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Nearing a month since both teams faced off in Atlanta, Georgia, the second-year coach is sharing some of his regrets about his play-calling that Feb. 3 evening.

McVay, 33, joined “Pro Football Talk Live” on Thursday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, where the NFC champion discussed what he would have done differently in the opening minutes of the most important game of his career, as well as his thoughts on going from boy wonder to “boy blunder” following that defeat.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“What I would do differently is that you’re putting your players in a position the way you practice and prepare to have an ownership for some of the things we activated,” he said to host Mike Florio.

He referenced the fifth play of the contest as a specific example in which he wished his “contingency plan” had worked. It was a passing play where the Rams were going off a quarters principle and receiver Brandin Cooks was “leaning out” into an area left unattended by the safety.

“If I had done a better job of echoing and articulating the intent and knowing ‘hey, I’m calling this one because we’re expecting quarters and this is what they’re doing, different than what their week of preparation entailed,’ I think he probably makes that play or we give ourselves a chance to.”

In spite of those miscues, the Ohio native remains proud of his team for returning to the Super Bowl after a 19-year hiatus, and talked changes for his squad as they regroup for this upcoming season.

“It’s a consistent approach, and really it’s that daily operation and it’s that complacency that you never allow it to set in,” the 2017 NFL Coach of the Year said.

Story continues

“You want to learn from the past, produce from the present and prepare for the future.”

Head coach Sean McVay wished he had a better “contingency plan” for the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots. (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• The NFL combine’s biggest question is answered

• Ole Miss fans trash court after controversial loss

• Westbrook lectures kid, requests protection from fans

• Haynes: LeBron has a message for the haters

