Sean McVay is returning as Rams’ head coach in 2023

Rams fans can breathe a major sigh of relief: Sean McVay is coming back.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McVay plans to return as the Rams’ head coach in 2023. He was contemplating retirement after going through a 5-12 season, but he’s ultimately decided to continue coaching next season.

That’s huge news for the Rams, retaining their Super Bowl-winning coach as they attempt to bounce back from a disastrous 2022 campaign.

As Rapoport notes, McVay is sorting through potential staff changes, so there could be some moves coming in the next few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire