Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this month that he wanted to take some time to mull over his coaching future.

On Friday, the Rams announced on Twitter that McVay "informed the team he is excited to return next season."

The Super Bowl-winning head coach has produced a 60-38 regular-season record, plus a 7-3 postseason record, which includes a Super Bowl 56 title.

At 36 years and 20 days old, he became the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. He's also the second-fastest coach to reach 50 wins in franchise history.

But the Rams title defense this year did not go well as the team finished the regular season with a 5-12 record. The Rams were decimated by injuries and a lack of depth, which hindered their ability to stay competitive. The problems resulted in McVay's first year under .500 as a head coach.

The injuries and frequent losses took a toll on McVay, according to multiple reports. He decided to step away for a while after the regular season to decompress and assess his coaching future with his inner circle, which included is wife and parents.

"I feel very fortunate to have a great group of people in that inner circle to be able to help measure and weigh the different dynamics that are involved to ultimately make the best decision for a lot of people, but for myself and for our family,” McVay said in January.

McVay and general manager Les Snead were given contract extensions on Sept. 8 through 2026.

The Rams originally hired McVay on Jan. 12, 2017. He became the youngest coach in modern NFL history when he was hired at 33.

McVay's return to the sideline is a major step in the Rams' quest to return to the postseason next year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sean McVay will return as Los Angeles Rams head coach