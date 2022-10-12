Sean McVay responds to Odell’s comments on returning to Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. shared on Twitter when talking with fans of the Los Angeles Rams that the Rams have failed to offer him a worthwhile contract to return this season. When asked about Beckham’s comments on his potential return, Sean McVay clarified that the Rams are still interested in bringing him back.

“I love Odell, we have constant dialogue. I think he also knows that certainly I don’t think that’s the last one that would come from us,” McVay said. “I’m not familiar with what it is. He knows how we feel about him. We got a little bit of time, but love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me.”

When the Rams signed Beckham following his release from the Cleveland Browns last season, he instantly emerged as a perfect fit in McVay’s offense. Despite injuries and poor quarterback play hindering his production before arriving in Los Angeles, Beckham proved he’s still a Pro Bowl-level wide receiver in 2021 en route to helping the Rams win a Super Bowl.

After catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the Super Bowl, the talented wideout sadly suffered a torn ACL. Beckham has been rehabbing in hopes of returning in the latter part of the 2022 season, so there will be interest from a handful of teams.

McVay and the Rams have continuously expressed their desire to have Beckham return since the Super Bowl concluded. But with Los Angeles struggling to begin the season, and a few other contending teams likely interested in adding him, Beckham could choose to sign elsewhere.

The dynamic wide receiver clearly isn’t fond of what Los Angeles offered him the first time around. With some time between now and when Beckham will choose who to sign with, the Rams could still extend a better offer that is more in the ballpark of what he’s looking for.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire