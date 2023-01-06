Sean McVay reiterates future interest in TV, ‘but I want to be here right now’

There was a lot of speculation during the offseason that Sean McVay might leave the Rams to take a job in broadcasting after being pursued by at least one network, and he didn’t shoot down the idea of eventually going down that path. He admitted his interest in TV jobs, but made it clear he was committed to the Rams.

Well, rumors of the NFL’s TV partners being interested in McVay again in 2023 have popped back up, so naturally, the coach was asked about it during Friday’s press conference. He reiterated his future interest in becoming an analyst, acknowledging it’s something he wants to do down the line.

As for Los Angeles, that’s where he wants to be “right now.” Take that however you’d like to.

“It’s flattering. These are always going to be things that you anticipate and expect that are gonna come up because I haven’t run away the fact that down the line, or whenever that is, that’s something that I’ve been interested in,” McVay said. “But kind of like I was saying earlier, I want to be here right now, focus on that and that’s where I’m at.”

It’s not exactly the strongest statement by McVay when it comes to his future with the Rams, using the always-concerning two words, “right now.” He’s technically under contract through the 2026 season after signing a new deal this offseason, but that wouldn’t stop him from leaving the Rams for a TV job.

According to Front Office Sports, networks are eyeing McVay again in 2023 as a game or studio analyst, which is hardly surprising after the coach was a hot candidate last year. Whether he makes the jump this year or five years from now remains to be seen, but the mutual interest is there.

It’s just a matter of the timing, which McVay said wasn’t right last year.

