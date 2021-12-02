Sean McVay reflects on Otis Anderson Jr.’s time with Rams in wake of tragic death

Tragic news struck this week when it was discovered that Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed in Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday night. His father was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting Anderson Jr. and his mother.

Anderson spent a few months with the Rams this year, signing to the 90-man roster as an undrafted rookie out of UCF and then landing on their practice squad for about a week to open the season. On Wednesday, Sean McVay reflected on Anderson’s time in Los Angeles, speaking glowingly of him and how engaged he was with the Rams.

“Just being around him, he had just such a bright smile,” McVay said. “He was always so engaged, had a good look in his eye. He was such a joy to be around. Such a shame. Unfortunately it just gives you such a perspective. I think about some of the things that I really get upset about and then you really think about all the different blessings. It was great to be able to be around him. Terribly sorry for him and all the people affected by that and they’re in our thoughts and prayers. Loved being around Otis and he was a real joy to be around.”

Anderson played in all three preseason games for the Rams, carrying it three times for 10 yards and catching two passes for 16 yards. He also returned three kickoffs for 54 yards and a punt for 15 yards.

List