Sean McVay reached out to Bill Belichick following viral reaction to Cole Strange pick

The NFL world was extremely confused when the New England Patriots drafted offensive guard Cole Strange with the No. 29 pick in the first round.

Bill Belichick traded back from the No. 21 pick and the expectation was to get one of the elite cornerback, receiver or linebacker choices available. Patriots fans were disgruntled immediately when the team chose an interior offensive lineman out of Chattanooga that apparently could’ve been drafted in the third round.

Belichick discussed the selection of Strange in the first round and said that he “wouldn’t have lasted much longer.” The Patriots head coach went as far to say that he would’ve picked Strange at No. 21 if the team didn’t trade back.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay appeared to be on board with Patriots fans when the pick was made — a viral video showed him laughing at the timing of it.

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29. This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

According to MassLive, McVay reached out to Belichick following the viral moment to clarify things.

McVay said the reaction was misunderstood and provided more context.

“I wish that it wouldn’t have gotten misunderstood,” McVay told reporters. “It was more of a reflection of, I was actually giving Les a hard time because when we started watching him, I think we both were in agreement, there’s no way he’d be there (at 104) because we like the player so much.”

If there’s anybody that has more respect for Coach Belichick and what he’s done than I do, I’d like to see them because I have tremendous respect for this profession and the players that play at this level and I would never want it to get misunderstood for Cole Strange or the Patriots organization that anything but respect for the player. That was my reaction and any misunderstanding was my fault for the way I probably communicated that.”

After watching tape and understanding the intangibles Strange brings, it seems as if Patriots fans and the media are becoming less critical of the pick.

