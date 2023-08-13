Sean McVay raves about Puka Nacua after preseason debut: ‘Huge fan of him’

Rams rookie Puka Nacua has already won over the hearts of many fans this offseason for his personality and impressive play in practice. He’s beginning to win over his coaching staff, too, which is infinitely more important.

The fifth-round rookie built on a strong training camp by playing well in the preseason opener against the Chargers on Saturday night, catching three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He looked comfortable out there, nothing like a fifth-round receiver making his NFL debut in the preseason.

Nacua continued to show off his good hands and aggressiveness at the catch point, making a contested grab for six points in the first half to get the Rams on the board.

Sean McVay took notice of the way Nacua played against the Chargers and raved about him afterwards.

“He did a good job. On the one early third down, he just kind of mis-tracked it when Brett gave him an opportunity on the fade from the No. 2 spot, but I like the way he responded,” McVay said. “Ended up making that catch on the slant. Did a really good job of running after the catch. You can see he’s physical, tough, no fear. He’s a guy that has great, aggressive hands. Then I thought the touchdown catch, contested play in the red area, bang-bang. … He’s doing a great job. I’m a huge fan of him.”

Nacua sure seems to be in line for a potential role in the offense right away, which would be impressive for someone drafted in Round 5. Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson have the top two spots locked up but Nacua is right there in the hunt for some significant playing time as a rookie.

