Sean McVay ranks among PFF’s top 10 head coaches entering 2023

Sean McVay deserves a large portion of the credit for turning the Rams around since taking over as their head coach in 2017. In his six years at the helm, Los Angeles has reached more Super Bowls than it has had losing seasons.

Last year was a rough one for the Rams, battling through adversity in the form of injuries and free-agent losses, but that hasn’t changed the outlook of McVay as a head coach. After ranking 11th on Pro Football Focus’ list of coaches before the 2022 season, McVay is slotted even higher heading into this season.

PFF put McVay sixth in its top 10, behind only Andy Reid, Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Kyle Shanahan and John Harbaugh, most of whom will be future Hall of Famers.

It might be tough to look at the current state of the Rams’ franchise and think McVay should be in this spot over a handful of other worthy coaches, but this is still Sean McVay. In his first two seasons as a head coach, he came into the spotlight and turned a Jared Goff-led offense into a group that ranked in the top 10 in rushing, passing and overall expected points added per play.

McVay has flirted with retirement in the last two years, but he said he’s fully committed to coaching long term – which is great news for the Rams. As long as he’s leading the charge, Los Angeles should remain a competitive team, even if it doesn’t look that way this year.

His ability to lead players and create a scheme that puts them in positions to succeed makes him one of the best in the league. He’ll be tested more than ever this year, having lost a number of key starters on both sides of the ball, but if anyone can keep the Rams in contention, it’s McVay.

