Sean McVay ranked as 7th-best coach in NFL entering 2023 season

Sean McVay has delivered loads of success since becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. Ahead of the 2023 season, The 33rd Team’s Ross Tucker ranked McVay as the seventh-best head coach in the NFL.

Here is what Tucker had to say about the energetic coach of the Rams:

I’m curious to see how McVay bounces back from a down year with a team that appears to be in transition, but his first five years are as impressive as any coach in modern NFL history.

The six coaches that were ranked ahead of McVay were Andy Reid, Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Sean Payton, Nick Sirianni, and Kyle Shanahan. Sirianni and Shanahan are the only coaches in the top seven that have yet to win a Super Bowl.

The 2022 campaign didn’t go as planned for the Rams following a Super Bowl victory in 2021, concluding the year with a 5-12 record. It was the first time a Rams team led by McVay finished with fewer than nine wins.

Since McVay was hired by the Rams in 2017, the franchise has achieved quite a bit in a short period. The Rams went from being a team that was constantly making early first-round selections to a team that was in the mix for a Lombardi trophy.

In his first six seasons at the helm, McVay has produced a 60-38 record in the regular season, including four years of 10-plus wins. And in the postseason, he’s tallied an impressive 7-3 record with two Super Bowl appearances (one Super Bowl win).

The Rams are certainly coming off a forgettable season under McVay and he has his flaws like all of the other coaches in the NFL. That being said, McVay deserves to be mentioned as one of the best coaches in the league with the success he’s had in six seasons before he even turns 38 years old.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire