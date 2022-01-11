Sean McVay: Rams were ‘caught off guard’ by 49ers fans packing SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams went into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers expecting to have a home-field advantage. SoFi Stadium has been packed all season, and there was no reason to believe it wouldn’t be for the pivotal season finale against a division rival.

What the Rams didn’t expect was for their home stadium to be filled with 49ers fans.

It only took a quick look into the stands to see how outnumbered Rams fans were in Inglewood, as a sea of red filled the seats at SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford even admitted after the game that “it was a tough environment” for the Rams to communicate in because of how loud the 49ers’ contingent was on Sunday.

When talking to reporters Monday, Sean McVay said the Rams were caught off guard by how impactful the crowd noise was despite being at home.

“I think it did catch us off guard,” McVay said. “I think just because of the way that it’s been this year. It’s been a great, great atmosphere, great environment. Yesterday was the same thing, but there was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise – I think it’s a fair way to put it.”

The Rams hope SoFi Stadium isn’t blanketed in red again on Monday night when they host the Cardinals in the wild-card round. There’s no doubt 49ers fans travel better than Cardinals backers, but if Rams fans sell their tickets for this game, the home-field advantage will dissipate.

