Several big-name, veteran running backs remain on the market. (They also remain on the market for a reason or reasons.) The Rams, though, aren’t looking that direction, at least not yet, after losing Cam Akers to a torn Achilles.

The Rams will give Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson the opportunity to replace Akers before looking at veteran running backs, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

“We’ve got some young backs on our roster that I’m intrigued about seeing how they handle this opportunity,” McVay said on ESPN 710. “I don’t know that the veteran route is something that we’d rule out, but it’s not something we’re immediately looking to address right now.”

Akers, 21, will miss the season after leading the Rams with 145 carries for 625 yards last season.

LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson, Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore and former Rams running back Todd Gurley remain free agents.

Sean McVay: Rams want young running backs to have first opportunity to replace Cam Akers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk