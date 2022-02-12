There are no more practices left before Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals and Rams wrapped up their practice weeks on Friday, which means that all of the remaining work to get ready for Sunday will take place off the field. That was the subject of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s last comments from the practice field and it was also the subject of the message that head coach Sean McVay shared with his players before the final practice session came to an end.

“Do your last little preparation, but trust your preparation,” McVay said, via pool reporter Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “Trust your process. Trust yourself and your teammates. Understand that we have a little time until kickoff. It’s great to be a little excited about it, but just be in the moment.”

McVay said that he feels really good about “the stillness, the calmness that they have, the confidence in their preparation” and we’ll find out on Sunday how those things impact their push to become the second straight team to win a Super Bowl on its home field.

Sean McVay to Rams: Trust your preparation, your process, and your teammates originally appeared on Pro Football Talk