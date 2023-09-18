Sean McVay: Rams have talked to ‘handful of teams’ about Cam Akers trade

It sounds like Cam Akers won’t be in a Rams uniform much longer. After Sean McVay benched him and made him a healthy scratch in Week 2, Los Angeles is now shopping the running back on the trade market.

McVay confirmed to reporters on Monday that the Rams have talked to “a handful of teams” about a trade involving Akers, adding that “that’s the direction” Los Angeles is proceeding with this situation.

It may not be long before the Rams find a trade partner and move on from Akers, who struggled in Week 1 and was inactive in Week 2.

Sean McVay said he doesn't have any updates on RB Cam Akers, but “I know (GM) Les (Snead) has talked to a handful of teams” and Akers’ agent in regards to a trade, and "that’s the direction we’re headed" with the situation. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 18, 2023

If the Rams do end up trading Akers, they shouldn’t expect to get very much in return. Still, trading him for a seventh-round pick will be better than outright cutting him.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire