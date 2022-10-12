Sean McVay on Rams’ future: ‘It’s on the players to be able to execute’

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have taken a step back in 2022, but head coach Sean McVay is determined to turn the team’s season around after suffering two straight losses heading into Week 6. He will need to move fast to make the necessary changes before the Rams get too deep into their schedule, and he told the media on Monday that he and his players are working on solutions ahead of their matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Asked if he was pursuing these necessary adjustments in his time spent outside of Los Angeles’ facilities, McVay told reporters that he is constantly working toward bettering his team. Though he took the onus on himself to find ways to improve in the coming weeks, he concluded that it will be up to his players to make or break the Rams’ 2022 season.

“That’s always something that we’re exploring,” McVay said of making changes outside of the Rams’ campus, “but I think the main focus and concentration right now is figuring out how to adjust and adapt with all of our moving parts, figure those players out that are maybe very new to us or the different circumstances and situations that have arisen through the first five weeks. It has been different, but everybody deals with different things, and we have to do a better job, and I’ve got to do as good a job as possible of figuring that out. And then ultimately, it’s on the players to be able to execute.”

This incisive remark should be enough to motivate Los Angeles’ roster before they take on the beleaguered Panthers on Sunday. McVay clearly understands that it is in his bailiwick to give the team the necessary game plan to win a given matchup, but he can’t take the field with them.

If his roster takes his comments to heart, they might be able to turn out a more impressive performance against Carolina and get their record back to the .500 mark.

