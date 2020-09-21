Sean McVay: Rams effort “starts with” Jared Goff

Despite a hot start to the game, there were moments when Jared Goff couldn’t find anyone to celebrate with.

His teammates just didn’t want to jinx it.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, the Rams quarterback opened the game by hitting his first 13 passes, for 158 yards and two touchdowns during their win over the Eagles.

“I didn’t know how many,” Goff said. “[My teammates] were joking around with me like, ‘Hey, we’re not going to talk to you,’ like when a pitcher is throwing a perfect game. I didn’t know how many I had, but I knew I had not thrown an incompletion yet.”

Goff was making plays on the move more than he had previously, and he hit tight end Tyler Higbee for three touchdowns on the day.

“Jared was outstanding,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I thought he played a great game. I thought he had great command of what was going on, recognized the different looks — they are a challenging defense with a lot of different things that they can present. He got into a rhythm and I thought guys made plays, but it starts with him and he did an outstanding job today.”

He eventually missed some passes, finishing 20-for-27 for 267 yards for a passer rating of 142.1.

