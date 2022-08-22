Sean McVay: Rams didn’t waive Kendall Blanton to keep more WRs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kendall Blanton
    Kendall Blanton
    Football player (born 1995)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sean McVay
    American football coach
  • Tyler Higbee
    Tyler Higbee
    American football tight end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brycen Hopkins
    Brycen Hopkins
    American football tight end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Fans have been trying to wrap their head around the Rams’ decision to waive Kendall Blanton on Saturday. It’s not necessarily the fact that Blanton was waived, but the timing of it.

This was just the second wave of cuts, and the team opted to keep tight ends such as Jared Pinkney and Roger Carter Jr. over Blanton – a tight end who played a sizable role in their postseason run last year. Sean McVay offered somewhat of an explanation for the move, saying it wasn’t related to the Rams’ desire to keep more wide receivers.

He told reporters it’s a “total separate thing.”

McVay added that it’s about finding the best ways to utilize the 11 players on the field, and that the Rams have other options when it comes to aligning players at tight end.

In addition to Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins, who McVay said he’s been impressed with, they can use Cooper Kupp in that sort of blocking role attached to the formation.

With Blanton gone, the Rams might keep only Higbee and Hopkins at tight end, knowing they also have Jacob Harris if they want to keep him on the 53-man roster, too.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

Recommended Stories