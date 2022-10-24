Sean McVay: Rams continue discussing Cam Akers trade, but nothing is decided

Rams running back Cam Akers was told to stay home from practice last week as the team looks to trade him, but coach Sean McVay said today that nothing has been determined.

McVay said the Rams have talked to different teams about potentially trading Akers and that they’re looking into moving him before the November 1 trade deadline, but nothing is decided yet.

McVay added that there’s still a possibility that Akers could remain with the Rams, although he said it’s unlikely Akers will play for the Rams on Sunday against the 49ers.

Akers has 51 carries for 151 yards, an average of just 2.96 yards per carry this season.

