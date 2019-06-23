Rams head coach Sean McVay, girlfriend announce engagement

Sean McVay will get a ring this year after all. (Getty Images)

The NFL’s youngest head coach is getting hitched.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his girlfriend, model Veronika Khomyn, are engaged to be married, the bride-to-be announced on her Instagram story late Saturday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The post showed Khomyn sporting a massive diamond ring with the caption “Can’t wait to call him my husband.”

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn announce their engagement on IG. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/xmgdaUiDJN — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) June 23, 2019

McVay seems to have popped the question while the couple were on vacation in Cannes on the French Riviera, which isn’t a bad selection for setting.

Per TMZ, the couple have been dating since sometime around 2011, when Khomyn was a student at George Mason University and McVay was a tight ends coach with the Washington Redskins. Since then, McVay has risen up through the ranks and made the Rams the envy of all but a few teams when it comes to head coaches.

The pair currently live in a $2.7 million home in the San Fernando Valley, and seem to be enjoying themselves.

More from Yahoo Sports: