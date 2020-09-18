The Los Angeles Rams are working toward a contract extension for veteran wide receiver Robert Woods.

According to Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com, Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Thursday that the team is nearing a deal with Woods. The deal would come right on the heels of Cooper Kupp getting a new deal with the team last weekend.

“Great to be able to get Cooper under contract, so happy for him,” McVay said. “And you can expect to see something similar down the line here very shortly, we’re working toward for Robert.”

McVay reached out to Woods after the deal with Kupp was completed to let him know they weren’t going to leave him behind.

“[McVay] just kind of put his arm around me and said he’s happy to have me here, been a true competitor since I stepped on his team,” Woods said. “He kind of just reassured me that this deal would be taken care of this week.”

Woods signed with the Rams in 2017 on a five-year, $34 million deal after a somewhat obscure four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. But upon getting to the Rams, Woods has become a big part of the Los Angeles attack. He’s caught over 85 passes and gone over the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons for the Rams. The production has far outpaced the contract he signed four years ago in coming to Los Angeles.

Sean McVay: Rams closing in on contract extension for Robert Woods originally appeared on Pro Football Talk