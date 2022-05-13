Sean McVay and Raheem Morris bumped into Bobby Wagner before he signed with Rams

Sean McVay is apparently the king of coincidentally running into players that the Los Angeles Rams later acquire.

Last offseason, he ran into Matthew Stafford while vacationing in Cabo, and while the two were there, the Rams traded for the Lions quarterback. This year, he didn’t bump into anyone in Cabo, but he did cross paths with Bobby Wagner before he was cut by the Seahawks.

McVay was with Raheem Morris and Chris Shula at Wally’s in Beverly Hills when he saw Wagner, exchanging pleasantries – while avoiding any tampering violations.

“What’s funny, though, is I did actually run into Bobby Wagner prior to him leaving the Seahawks at Wally’s in Beverly Hills,” McVay said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I was with Raheem Morris and Chris Shula and we ran into him and DK Metcalf and I said, ‘Hey, maybe this means something.’ And what do you know? Now he’s a Ram. Not tampering, though. I was not tampering. I just said ‘hello, how you doing?’”

McVay is thrilled to have Wagner in the middle of the Rams defense now, calling him a “pro’s pro in every sense of the word.” He’s always appreciated Wagner’s game from afar, but to see him up close now with the Rams, he couldn’t be happier to have him in Los Angeles.

“To be able to add him, especially with a lot of the great leaders that we lost from last year’s team, I don’t think you can say enough about the influence, the impact that he’s gonna have,” McVay said. “Love the guy. He’s got a great look in his eye every day coming into the meetings and he’s gonna be a big part of what we do defensively next year, without a doubt.”

