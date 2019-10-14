Sean McVay promises to learn from “humbling day”

Rams coach Sean McVay has been hailed as an offensive genius, but his offense looked awful today. He doesn’t plan to let that become commonplace.

McVay said after today’s 20-7 loss to the 49ers that he knows his team needs to get better, and he thinks it will.

“We’re going to continue to get better, use every opportunity as a learning experience,” McVay said. “Was it a humbling day for us? Absolutely. But it’s something we’re going to learn from. We’re not going to let it demoralize us. That’s a good football team. They did a nice job. We didn’t do enough collectively, and we’ll all look inwardly and figure out how to be better to move forward.”

The Rams’ offense could get nothing going today against an excellent 49ers defense. And that offense better get going soon. The Rams are 3-3, while the 49ers are 5-0 and the Seahawks are 5-1. The NFC West could slip away from the Rams quickly.