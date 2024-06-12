Sean McVay pleased with Stetson Bennett’s ‘overall improvement’ in OTAs

Stetson Bennett took time away from football last season and wound up missing his entire rookie year while on the non-football illness list, but he’s back with the Los Angeles Rams now and doing everything he can to make the 53-man roster again. Though he’s no longer the primary backup to Matthew Stafford after the team signed Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, Bennett still has a chance to stick around as the third quarterback on the roster.

The Rams wrapped up OTAs and minicamp on Tuesday, which means they’ll break for summer until training camp in July, and Sean McVay is pleased with how Bennett looked in these spring practices.

He talked about the progress both Bennett and Garoppolo have made thus far.

“There were some opportunities where Stetson came in – I was really pleased with his overall improvement, his command, like I mentioned, his attention in the meetings and then when he got his opportunities, whether it was in some 7-on-7 or even in some of the team periods, they’re taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said.

He had similarly positive things to say about Garoppolo, mentioning how consistent he is with his approach every day.

“They’ve done a really good job,” McVay said of both quarterbacks. “… Jimmy’s been outstanding. I’ve always had tremendous respect for Jimmy from afar, seeing him up close, the consistency at which he approaches every single day, the way that he works and then how that translated to a lot of really good days.”

Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the regular season due to a PED violation, so Bennett will likely be upgraded to QB2 for those two games against the Lions and Cardinals. Because Garoppolo will be on the suspended list, he won’t take up a roster spot, either, making it almost certain that Bennett will make the 53-man roster out of camp.

Whether he stays on the roster after Garoppolo is activated is the bigger question.

Regardless, it’s just good to see Bennett back with the team and participating in practices after going through a tough and unexpected rookie season away from the team in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire