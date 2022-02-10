Sean McVay planning three-back rotation with Akers, Henderson and Michel in the Super Bowl

Rams coach Sean McVay expects to use three running backs extensively against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

McVay said running back Darrell Henderson, who has missed the playoffs with a knee injury, will return on Sunday and split time with Cam Akers and Sony Michel.

“I think Darrell’s going to go,” McVay told pool reporter Jarrett Bell. “So, you’ll have Cam, Darrell and Sony. You’ll be able to see a good, three-back rotation, based on how the game unfolds. The situations that arise will dictate which one you’re seeing. Like anything else, if we’re able to get into a rhythm running it, we’re going to go with the hot hand.”

Henderson was the Rams’ primary starter during the regular season, although Michel ended the season with more carries and more rushing yards than Henderson. Akers missed all but one game of the regular season with a torn Achilles, but he has been the Rams’ leading ball carrier in the postseason.

Super Bowl Sunday will be the first time the Rams have all three of Akers, Henderson and Michel available for the same game.

