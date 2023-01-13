Sean McVay planning to coach Rams in 2023

Barry Werner
The drama around whether Sean McVay will return as Los Angeles Rams coach next season is over … for now.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reported Friday McVay will return as coach of last season’s Super Bowl champions.

McVay and the Rams went through the worst season by a reigning NFL championship team. The Rams were riddled with injuries and finished 5-12, ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West.

McVay said after the season he would take a few days to decide whether he wants to continue as coach.

He has made that call and it looks like a future in the broadcast booth will have to wait another season.

The news comes after a cryptic tweet from star DB Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey told Cam DaSilva of RamsWire he was  Ramsey tells Rams Wire he was not alluding to an impending trade or split with the Rams.

