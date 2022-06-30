Sean McVay: ‘One of the best text messages I got after the Super Bowl was from Jared Goff’

When the Rams traded Jared Goff to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, there was a lot of talk about the apparently fractured relationship between Sean McVay and Goff. Jay Glazer even reported that Goff hung up on McVay when he called to inform him about the trade to Detroit.

McVay admits he didn’t handle the trade properly and wishes he would’ve had better communication with Goff leading up to the deal, taking the blame for that aspect of it. But now that we’re further removed from the split, it seems their relationship has mended. McVay said on Mike Silver’s podcast recently that one of the best texts he got after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI was from Goff.

“The thing that shows what a stud and what a class act he really is, is one of the best text messages I got after the Super Bowl was from Jared Goff,” he said. “The further we get away, the more appreciation we’ll have for the great four years we did have together because it was a lot of really good times. He’s a special guy, very good football player that does a great job for the Lions. I thought he played really well down the stretch. You get some guys around him, Josh Reynolds, but all in all, better communication and better clarity is what I would’ve wanted.

McVay maintains a high level of respect for Goff since the two sides split last January, and it appears they’ve gotten on better terms now a year later. He just wishes he would’ve handled the trade a little bit better.

“I didn’t like the outside-in narrative but I think he knows where my heart was and I was glad we were able to connect, sit down, be honest with each other and I think we both have a lot of respect for each other and I wish I had handled it better as a leader for him,” McVay added.

