Sean McVay offers huge praise for Bengals defense

Lost in the flurry of the Cincinnati Bengals throwing down with Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams is the solid work the offense and the defense put in over two days before the big fights.

And it’s that underrated defense that helped lift the Bengals to the Super Bowl that had the attention of Rams head coach Sean McVay after practice.

“Just really sound,” McVay said. “I think they’ve got really good players on all three levels of the defense. I think Lou does a tremendous job of being able to keep you off balance offensively but, a lot of really good football players, they tackle well, they see things as one. They play the run well, they play the pass well and they understand what offenses are trying to get done. I’d be really surprised if this wasn’t going to be an excellent defense this year and pick up right where they left off.”

That’s huge praise for the entire defense and coordinator Lou Anarumo, especially coming from one of the league’s top-tier offensive minds.

Cincinnati hopes the full health of Joseph Ossai can boost the pass-rush while the secondary rookie additions Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt do the same on the back end, creating an even better unit than a year ago.

Praise from McVay 100 percent goes down as a very positive first step.

