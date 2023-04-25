Sean McVay not worried about Aaron Donald’s mindset amid Rams’ rebuild

If the Rams were to take the field on defense right now, it would look like Aaron Donald and a bunch of young, unproven players. Donald, Ernest Jones and Jordan Fuller are the only players left who have been full-time starters on defense, which just shows how much work the Rams have to do on that side of the ball.

With Donald potentially near the end of his career, he wants to compete for a Super Bowl every year he has left in the NFL, having already accomplished everything else as a pro. It’s hard to imagine the Rams contending for a ring in 2023 but Donald’s mindset hasn’t changed.

According to Sean McVay, Donald remains as motivated as he always is, noting that the feeling is similar to their first year together in 2017 when expectations were low.

Asked Sean McVay about Aaron Donald's attitude toward the Rams' big roster overhaul this spring: "Aaron is a great competitor. … Aaron is motivated. The greats elevate people around him. It's a very similar feeling in terms of that outside-in narrative when we first got here." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 25, 2023

Donald has two years left on his contract but there’s an option available after the 2023 season that allows him to either continue playing for an additional $30 million or potentially walk away. Last season was frustrating for everyone in Los Angeles and Donald would certainly like to avoid another sub-.500 campaign in 2023, especially if it’s his last season in horns.

There may not be much experience around him right now but with the draft coming up and experienced free agents still available, the Rams could still field a team that’s able to compete in the NFC.

