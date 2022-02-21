Sean McVay not retiring, Aaron Donald wants certain things and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans to know

Now that we have reached the offseason, we will check in each weekend with the teams around the NFC West. Yes, this is an Arizona Cardinals site, but we will keep up with the happenings from around the division.

Since the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, last week, what is new with them that Cardinals fans should know?

We have a few stories from the week below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Sean McVay isn't retiring

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McVay floated the idea that if the Rams won the championship that he could retire. He doesn’t want to coach forever and wants to raise a family. Working on television is likely in his future.

After the Rams won the Super Bowl, however, we have since learned that McVay will not be retiring.

Aaron Donald wants the Rams to run it back

Albert Cesare

Donald has also hinted at retirement from the NFL. He doesn’t have anything left the prove in the league now that he has a title. He has two years remaining on his contract but is saying this — he will be back if the Rams re-sign Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr, players the Rams acquired midseason.

Stafford, Rams paying for photographer's injuries

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the Rams’ celebrations since their Super Bowl win, one photographer fell from a stage in an accident and sustained injuries and damages to equipment.

While there have been reports of Stafford not handling things well in the moment, he and the team are stepping up to help. He and the team are covering the costs of the photographer’s injuries.

7 Rams on PFF top 101

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

PFF put out a list of the top 101 players for 2021, based on overall grades. The Cardinals did not have a single player make the list.

The Rams had seven.

Eric Weddle to coach HS team

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Weddle came out of retirement to help the Rams out when they had depth issues at safety. He returns to retirement but now is going to be a coach — not in the NFL, but he is now going to be a high school coach in San Diego.

1

1