Sean McVay noncommittal on starting QB if Matthew Stafford is out

Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and there’s a chance he misses a second straight game for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 versus the Seattle Seahawks. With Stafford’s status for Sunday’s game up in the air, Sean McVay spoke about who could start at quarterback for the Rams in Week 13 between John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

“I think we’re going to work through that. It might be a combination of both,” McVay said. “I think a lot of it entails, alright, let’s look at their body of work and then let’s take a look at Seattle and how we best feel is going to be the things that we want to try to be able to activate. I wouldn’t say either or right now. I think both of those guys are potential candidates to play if not use both.”

Considering that this is the second time Stafford has entered the league’s concussion protocol this season, the Rams should take a cautious approach with the veteran signal-caller. Besides Stafford, Wolford has been dealing with a neck injury in recent weeks, though he was active in Week 12 while Perkins got the start at quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first career start, Perkins completed 13 of his 23 attempts for 100 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions versus the Chiefs. The 25-year-old quarterback also rushed for 44 yards on nine attempts, adding an element to an anemic running game for the Rams.

Back in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, McVay deployed a mixture of Wolford and Perkins sans Stafford, with Perkins mostly just running the ball. While Perkins seemingly earned another start, McVay may elect to use both quarterbacks in Week 13 instead of naming an official starter if Stafford remains out.

