Sean McVay: Nobody’s going to sit here and say it wasn’t pass interference

Rams coach Sean McVay talked to his team about the controversial non-call in the NFC Championship afterward. He has not talked individually with cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who interfered with Tommylee Lewis without drawing a flag.

The Rams also have not talked about it this week as they ready to host the Saints on Sunday. They have been reminded of it constantly, though.

“It was something that, we all know what it looked like,” McVay told reporters Wednesday. “Obviously, nobody’s going to sit here and say that wasn’t a pass interference, and that’s why it led to some rules being changed. Even though that play benefited our team, nobody wants anything but a fair game. Those clear and obvious plays that we can avoid, we want to be able to do that, and that’s exactly how we feel as a team, too.”

While admitting the Rams “benefited” from the missed call, McVay also points out that 19 plays followed. The Saints defense had a chance to stop the Rams from a game-tying 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation; Drew Brees threw an interception in overtime; and the Saints defense had a chance to stop the Rams from getting into position for the game-winning 57-yard field goal.

“There’s a lot of plays in a game, and I think it’s good that the competition committee made the effort to be able to try to avoid some of those things happening in the future, and that’s exactly what we all want,” McVay said. “. . .You address it. You could ask Nickell Robey. He knows that was a pass interference. In the moment, that was kind of what was officiated, and you’ve got to just kind of play those next snaps, and there was a lot of snaps after that as well.”