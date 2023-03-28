Sean McVay has no doubt Jalen Ramsey will ‘shine real bright’ with Dolphins

The biggest move made by the Los Angeles Rams so far this offseason was their trade sending Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. It wasn’t a trade that made the Rams better, but it accomplished the task of clearing cap space and adding draft capital.

For the first time on Tuesday, Sean McVay spoke about the departure of Ramsey. He started things off by responding to Mike McDaniel telling Ramsey that he’ll be the best coach he’s ever had.

McVay didn’t take exception to the statement, holding McDaniel in high regard from their time together in Washington. But he did joke that McDaniel will be the weirdest coach Ramsey’s had.

“It’s funny,” McVay said. “When I talked to Jalen after he had spoken with Mike, Jalen said Mike told him that he’ll be the best head coach that he ever played for. I said ‘he might be that, but he’ll definitely be the weirdest.’

“Mike’s the best, though. Mike and I were spending some time together yesterday. I think they’ll vibe really well because you talk about two guys that are refreshingly secure in who they are. They both have got a swagger and confidence and passion for this game. I know Jalen’s excited. I know Mike’s really excited about being able to have him, and even Coach (Vic) Fangio. I talked to Coach Fangio about him. There will be some comfort and familiarity with a lot of the different things that coach Fangio will ask him to do. I have no doubt that he’s gonna shine real bright in Miami.”

There’s no reason to believe Ramsey won’t excel with the Dolphins, just as he did with the Jaguars and Rams in the past. The Rams are going to miss him badly, now lacking not only depth at cornerback, but top-end talent.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, added an All-Pro cornerback to go with Xavien Howard, bolstering the defensive of their championship-caliber roster. For the price they paid to acquire Ramsey, they should be thrilled with their major offseason addition.

