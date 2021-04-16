Sean McVay: NFC West not a fun pool to swim in

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Rams swung a big trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford last month with the hope that the move will push them into championship contention, but they’ll need to navigate the NFC West before they can think about the postseason.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he wouldn’t mind if that wasn’t the case.

Seattle beat them out for the division last year and any thoughts about the Seahawks would be trading Russell Wilson before the coming season have been put to rest. The Cardinals have added players like J.J. Watt, A.J. Green, Rodney Hudson, James Conner, and Malcolm Butler after an 8-8 season and the 49ers should be healthier as they welcome the third overall pick in the draft to the roster.

“No it’s not fun. It’s really not a fun pool,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of USAToday.com. “It’s a pool I wouldn’t mind not being in, to be honest with you. It sure makes it fun for you to say, ‘Hey, how’s it swimming in the deep end six times a year, Sean?'”

There will likely be a few more moves as the NFC West teams jockey for position ahead of what should be a good race for playoff spots this fall.

Sean McVay: NFC West not a fun pool to swim in originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

