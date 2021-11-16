The Rams acquired edge rusher Von Miller in a Nov. 1 trade with the Broncos. They signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last Friday. The players were supposed to make the Rams the league’s newest “Dream Team.”

Their debuts, though, delivered only disappointment as the Rams lost for the second consecutive week.

The Rams began 7-1 and now head into their bye 7-3.

Miller, who was coming back from a sprained left ankle that had kept him out of action since Oct. 21, played 45 of 68 defensive snaps. He had three tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Beckham played 15 of 55 offensive snaps and made two catches for 18 yards. His miscommunication with Matthew Stafford on the team’s first drive resulted in Jimmie Ward‘s first interception.

“I think Von did a nice job. You could see him kind of feeling his way around, and he made some plays, and you could definitely feel his presence,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday when asked how the team’s two new stars had played in their debuts. “I think for Odell to even be able to get out there and line up is a real credit to him. We didn’t even have one full-speed practice with him. So, these next 12 days will be really important to get him implemented, get him up to speed, and figure out a plan of attack to maximize our offensive players, and to play better than the way that we have these last couple of weeks. That’s where my focus and concentration will be over the next few days.”

Sean McVay: Next 12 days important for Odell Beckham, Von Miller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk