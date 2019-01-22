Sean McVay on missed call: Football is an imperfect game

The Los Angeles Rams will play in the Super Bowl in two weeks while the New Orleans Saints watch in large part due to Sunday’s missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship game.

While his team benefited from the missed call on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay says teams must control all they can so that something like Sunday’s officiating gaffe doesn’t impact the outcome.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“What we try to do a good job of is understand that it’s an imperfect game,” McVay said Monday via quotes distributed by the team. “I feel bad for when it occurred in the framework of the game, but I thought (Saints Head Coach) Sean (Payton) said it best too where, there’s a lot of other opportunities and there’s a lot of things that do dictate and determine the outcome of the game. Whatever happens after that, if it is called differently, you just never know. All we can do is control what we can control, and in a lot of instances those things are out of our control.”

Nickell Robey-Coleman blasted Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball reached its intended target. If a flag is correctly thrown on the play, New Orleans would have received a fresh set of downs from the 6-yard line with 1:45 left to play. At that point, the Saints would have been able to run the clock down inside 20 seconds remaining before having a game-winning field goal attempt.

But none of that happened and the Rams were able to win the game in overtime after getting a game-tying field goal of their own at the end of regulation and a winning kick in overtime.

Story continues

The Saints could have scored more points during early drives inside the Los Angeles red zone. They could have converted a first down on the first two plays of that set of downs ;ate to where they didn’t need a pass interference call on third-and-10 to keep their possession alive. In overtime, they were moving toward midfield before a 6-yard loss from Mark Ingram set up Drew Brees‘ interception that led to the game-winning field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

The no-call was completely in error, even if the league hasn’t publicly admitted such as of yet. However, the game’s result was still in the balance, which made the no-call itself that much more impactful. A coach can’t control when a call is or isn’t made that could have a severe impact on his team’s chances to win. There was missed calls that effected both teams on Sunday and not just the missed pass interference in the closing minutes. But until the NFL rules allow such a blatant miss to be reviewed and corrected, there is nothing coaches can do about it except get their teams in a position where such a call won’t effect the result of the game.

“The one thing that I think is when you slow it down, clearly you can see some of the things that took place,” McVay said. “I think that if you want to do that on every single play though there’s a lot of instances. You want to slow some different things down, with a face mask on (Jared) Goff, on some different things.

“I’m not going to shy away from the fact that I did think it was a bang-bang play after the game. But when you slow it down, I’m not going to sit here and say there clearly wasn’t a little bit of contact before that ball actually arrived. But whether he catches it or not, there’s a lot of things that go into that. That one did work in our favor, but there were a couple instances where it didn’t, and we can’t control those things.”