Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford has UCL sprain, is day-to-day

Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s game after injuring his thumb on two separate two-point conversion attempts, the second of which occurred in the third quarter. He was unable to return, but the injury isn’t as severe as the Rams first feared.

Sean McVay said on Monday that Stafford has a UCL sprain in his right thumb and is considered day-to-day. He added that it’s not as bad as they originally feared, so they avoided a worst-case scenario with their veteran quarterback.

Stafford has suffered this injury before and has had surgery on it in the past, but it doesn’t sound like that will be necessary this time around.

The Rams play the Packers on Sunday afternoon and then have a Week 10 bye, so it’s conceivable that they’ll hold him out and give him two weeks to heal before the Rams return from their bye and face the Seahawks in Week 1.

