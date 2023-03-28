After winning Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a right elbow procedure that kept him from fully participating in the offseason program and training camp.

Then Stafford suffered through an injury-plagued 2022, as concussions and a spinal cord contusion limited him to just nine games.

But Los Angeles will have a healthy Stafford to begin the offseason program next month. Head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday that Stafford will have “no limitations” this spring and will be “ready to roll.”

“He’s doing real well. I think it’s been — and he’d be better equipped to answer this — but I think it’s been a long time since he’s been healthy through an offseason, where he’s been able to throw,” McVay said at the annual league meeting in Arizona. “I was just with him the other morning where he was in there early, working, being able to do the things that are in alignment with preparing for the season. But he’s doing really well. I think last year there was such a unique combination and collaboration of things that prevented him from being able to play the way that he’s capable of — whether it was the things that he dealt with, some of the surrounding parts, missing a lot of time leading up into the season with some of the injuries and different things that he was working through.

“So, I think there’s a lot of guys on our team that will have a renewed sense of urgency and an appreciation for just getting back out and competing. He’s certainly one of those guys and we’re a lot better football team with him going.”

Stafford, who turned 35 in February, completed 68 percent of his throws for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his limited playing time last year. In 2021, Stafford completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 picks.

Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford will have no limitations in offseason program originally appeared on Pro Football Talk