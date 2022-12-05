Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford likely out for season with spinal cord contusion

The Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve on Saturday, fueling speculation that the quarterback won’t play for the rest of the season.

In his press conference following the Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seahawks, McVay was asked if Stafford is done for the year.

“He’s got a spinal cord contusion,” McVay said. “That’s an injury that is anywhere between… there’s a good chance that’s probably the case.”

In eight games this season, Stafford completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was cleared of the concussion protocol earlier this week after being placed in it for the second time in 2022.

John Wolford started his second game for the Rams this season on Sunday and finished 14-of-26 passing for 178 yards with two interceptions. He also rushed for 29 yards.

If healthy, Wolford appears likely to start the rest of the way for L.A. The club also has Bryce Perkins on its active roster. He started the Week 12 loss to the Chiefs.

