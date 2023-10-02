Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford (hip) "should be good to go"

After Sunday's overtime victory over the Colts, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said he'll play on Sunday, against the Eagles. On Monday, the man in charge of the team chimed in.

"We'll be smart with him, but he should be good to go," coach Sean McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team's official website. "He's a stud, and obviously we saw him gut through that yesterday. Definitely took a good shot there. But we feel like he should be good to go."

McVay added that he doesn't expect Stafford to be limited in practice this week. McVay added, "We'll see."

McVay described the hip injury as a "good deep bruise, and some swelling and things like that, that really happened immediately."

Stafford, per McVay, is "nice and sore" today. The fact that they won the game probably makes it feel a little better than it otherwise would.

The first official word on Stafford's status will come from Wednesday's injury report.