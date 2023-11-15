Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford will be a full participant in practice

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains on track for a return to action against the Seahawks this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that the team expects to have Stafford back from the right thumb injury that kept him from playing in Week Nine's loss to the Packers. On Wednesday, McVay said at his press conference that Stafford will be a full participant in practice.

Brett Rypien started in Stafford's place against Green Bay, but the Rams released him last week and signed Carson Wentz to serve as Stafford's backup.

McVay also said that right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf), wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee), and cornerback Cobie Durant (shoulder) will be limited in practice. Havenstein and Nacua are expected to play as the Rams return from their bye week.