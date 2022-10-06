The Rams lost to the 49ers 24-9 in Week Four and there weren’t a lot of complimentary things being said about the team’s offense when the game was over.

That’s to be expected when you’re held without a touchdown while gaining 257 yards, giving up seven sacks and turning the ball over twice. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was responsible for both of those turnovers and the passing game continues to be heavily focused on wide receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee, but his work didn’t get panned by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.

“If you look at some of the different things that he was dealing with, I thought he played excellent,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I thought he did a lot of good things. I think the margin for error was that much smaller. . . . I thought that was a performance that he could build on.”

Offensive line issues are clearly making life more difficult for Stafford, but his performance through four weeks isn’t where the Rams need it to be for them to consistently win games. While McVay might be giving an overly rosy assessment of how the quarterback has played, it’s easy to understand why he’s hoping that it can be a stepping stone to better things.

Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford “excellent” against 49ers, can build on performance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk