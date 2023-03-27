Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford’s elbow: ‘People forget what a big deal that was’

For most of last offseason, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford downplayed the quarterback’s elbow injury. It was clearly limiting him and keeping him out of practice, but the Rams assured everyone that he would be ready for the start of the regular season – which he was.

Stafford’s elbow wasn’t the reason the Rams went 5-12, but he didn’t look like his usual self and his time out of practice in training camp hurt the offense’s chemistry. Now, McVay is essentially admitting the injury was a bigger deal than they led on.

During an interview with NFL Network on Monday, McVay said Stafford’s elbow is feeling good and he’s able to throw, but the injury was “a little bit different” than the team anticipated when it came to the recovery timeline.

“He’s feeling good. I was just with him the other day and he was in the facility and doing some extra work and being able to throw,” McVay said. “His elbow’s feeling good. People forget what a big deal that was and that was a little bit different than what we anticipated in terms of the recovery time, goes through some of the concussions and things like that. He’s feeling good. He’s motivated. We all know what an elite competitor he is and I think he’s excited. Sometimes when you’re forced to miss the game, it reenergizes you and reignites you to be able to go and really enjoy competing and just go play and see how it goes.”

All signs point toward Stafford being ready to go for OTAs and minicamp this spring, and being a full go for training camp in July. That should bode well for the offense as a whole, getting him time with Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and whichever young receivers the Rams might add in the draft.

The more Stafford can practice and prepare, the better off Los Angeles will be.

