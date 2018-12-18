Sean McVay on Marcus Peters confronting fan behind bench: We’ve got to be better

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters left his team’s bench areas to confront a fan with expletive-laced remarks during Sunday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday, his head coach, Sean McVay, says his players have to know better than that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I saw the video. I got a chance to talk to Marcus,” McVay said of the incident on Monday. “He knows that we’ve got to be better in those situations and can’t allow whatever is going on in terms of that dialogue to affect our ability to be focused on what is going on during the game and on the field with our team and how we can stay focused and concentrate on that. We had a good discussion and he knows that.

“I wanted to have an understanding of what was going on because all I saw was that video — not exclusive to everything else that might have taken place. He and I were able to have that. I like the way that he was able to communicate to me and I trust that when those situations, if they do arise in the future, that we’ll handle it differently.”

A video of the incident showed Peters initially shout at the fan from a seated position on the bench before heading for the stands and climbing a few steps of a staircase behind the bench area to confront the fan. This incident comes a week after Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette also confronted a fan.

It doesn’t take much for a verbal confrontation to devolve into a “Malice at the Palace” style incident instead, which is a situation that absolutely has to be avoided. Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was poised to leap into the stands to go after Jaguars fans last December that had thrown projectiles in his direction as he exited the field only to be held back by security personnel.

Story continues

McVay said he is uncertain if this is a matter where the league would get involved but he said they have handled the situation internally and he appreciated how Peters responded.

“I don’t know how the league would look at that. We’ll handle those things internally but the good thing is, like anything else, we had a good dialogue. Keep the specifics between Marcus and myself but I was pleased with the way that he was able to communicate what went on and I trust that these will be things that we’ll learn from.”