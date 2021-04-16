With the dust settled from the Rams trade for Matthew Stafford, the team has reason for optimism about what his addition can do for the team’s offense.

Wide receiver Robert Woods made his excitement clear during a Thursday appearance on PFT Live. And in an interview on the Rich Eisen Show this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed how Stafford’s skillset factors into the scheme.

“When you look at what he can do, you’re able to execute and activate your play actions, your movements, those things,” McVay said. “But when you get into the known-passing [situations] — the third downs, the two-minute drills at the end of the half, end of the game — the way that he’s able to move and manipulate the pocket, the way he’s able to recognize and understand coverage and make all five eligibles come alive, the way that he can create off-schedule, in the pocket, out of the pocket, and just his overall competitiveness and command, those are the things I think he brings to the table.

“When you’re really playing that position, when you’re asked to get through progressions, recognize, read, solve problems protection wise, you’re seeing him do a lot of those things. And to be able to work together, to collaborate, I’m really excited about that collaboration because he’s got a lot of good film and a lot of exposure to different systems that ultimately, you’ll see us bring into our arsenal because it starts with the quarterback always in everything we do.”

After finishing in the top two in scoring in each of McVay’s first two seasons, the Rams fell to No. 22 in 2020. Time will tell if bringing Stafford aboard will help Los Angeles’ offense get back to its earlier levels.

Sean McVay: I’m really excited about collaborating with Matthew Stafford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk