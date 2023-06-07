Sean McVay loves the versatility of the Rams’ offensive line

Mike LaFleur recently iterated that the Los Angeles Rams are going to start their five best offensive linemen in 2023 and Sean McVay shared the same sentiment. While rehashing what LaFleur said, McVay spoke highly Tuesday about the Rams’ current versatility in the trenches.

Amid his praise for the versatility that the Rams possess along the offensive line, he name-dropped Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Steve Avila, and Joseph Noteboom. Noteboom continues to rehab his Achilles injury from a season ago, but the Rams have been moving Anchrum and Avila around during OTAs.

And while they signed Noteboom to be their left tackle a year ago, the Rams are open to him playing guard if that’s what’s best for them.

“I think similar to what you’ve seen in years past, being able to move and mix guys around. The good thing is Tremayne (Anchrum Jr.) played everywhere at Clemson. He’s been able to play on the left and the right side. Steve (Avila), really, his background is as a center and then he played left guard last year at TCU. So I think what you said is exactly what we’re hunting up, figuring out that best-five combination,” McVay said. “There’s still so much football to be played, so many things to be evaluated, but I like the way that both of those guys were playing on the opposite sides last week, they flipped this week and it’s only going to make us that more versatile. And then it’ll be awesome in training camp to be able to get Joe Noteboom back in the mix, whether he’s playing tackle, whether he’s playing inside. I’ve really been pleased with Tremayne and Steve. They’ve done a nice job in particular.”

Alaric Jackson is also an offensive lineman that is capable of playing multiple positions for the Rams. Jackson revealed that he’d prefer to play left tackle, though he’s open to playing any position the Rams need him to play in 2023.

The Rams haven’t figured out who will be their starting five in the upcoming season, but McVay clearly loves how easily some of the players on the offensive line can be moved around to various positions.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire