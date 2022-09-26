Sean McVay loves what Ben Skowronek brings to Rams offense: ‘This guy’s a maniac’

Ben Skowronek frustrated a lot of Rams fans last year with his drops. He still did a nice job as a blocker on the outside when filling in at wide receiver, but it was the negative plays that fans had trouble forgetting.

Coming into this season, Skowronek was poised for a big role with Van Jefferson sidelined. And while he’s still technically the Rams’ No. 3 receiver, he’s also playing fullback and doing pretty much anything Los Angeles needs him to on offense.

Against the Cardinals on Sunday, he had one of his best games as a pro. He caught four passes for 66 yards, leading the team in receiving. That’s tough to do with Cooper Kupp on the team, yet Skowronek managed to make a couple of big plays to help move the chains.

His most notable play was a 32-yard reception on third-and-1, which would’ve gone for about 55 yards had he not stepped out of bounds.

Ben Skowronek has been on one today🔥 Give him the gameball😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/9M4reiYCSn — 𝕴𝖇𝖗𝖆🛸(Cobie Durant Enthusiast🦈) (@TouchDownKupp) September 25, 2022

After the 20-12 win over Arizona, Sean McVay gave Skowronek some praise by pointing to the way he played both as a receiver and a blocker. He even called Skowronek “a mania” – in a good way, of course.

“I thought Ben Skowronek had a handful of big-time plays,” McVay said. “Four big catches on four targets, and then his presence was felt. You feel the physicality. This guy’s a maniac and you love what he does for our football team.”

What makes Skowronek a maniac, you ask? Take a look at his block on Zaven Collins on Cam Akers’ 14-yard touchdown run. He cleared the linebacker out and opened up a big hole, staying on his feet and following Akers into the end zone.

Not many wide receivers can make a block in the hole like that.

In a matter of two weeks, largely thanks to his play as a fullback, Skowronek has completely flipped the view of himself among Rams fans. He went from being a player fans preferred not to see on the field to someone they’re excited to see laying out blockers in the running game.

McVay found a perfect role for him and it’s helped evolve the offense, providing a spark in the running game.

Right guard Alaric Jackson, who knows a thing or two about blocking guys, wonders what Skowronek can’t do.

Dicing grown men up, giving lead blocks and knocking out DE's what cant you do my boy #Skomania @BennySkow — Alaric Jackson (@Bigaj77) September 26, 2022

Just look at how the tide is turning on No. 18 on Twitter.

Ben Skowronek should be a fan favorite. Seventh round pick who balls out on special teams and plays multiple positions on offense when Rams are shorthanded. Never understood why fans threw so much hate his way. Glad it’s slowly reversing. — James B. Terry (@terryjt1) September 26, 2022

How does anybody not love Ben Skowronek. Dude just works. Should be a fan favorite! — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) September 25, 2022

Allen Robinson hopes to be Ben Skowronek one day — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 25, 2022

Ben Skowronek the FullBack 😈#RamsHouse — 𝚂𝚕𝚢 ™️ (@ThinkBlue47) September 25, 2022

I take back everything I said about Ben Skowronek last season. — Angel V. (@AngelyDiablo) September 25, 2022

Ben Skowronek is a baller, i shouldn’t have slandered him. sure he’s mid as a WR but he’s very good at other things, dude is willing to put his health on the line to make great blocks — Mookie Betts apologist (@gaddyoS) September 25, 2022

