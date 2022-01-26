Sean McVay: ‘I love that fire’ Matthew Stafford plays with every week

With 42 seconds remaining in the game, Matthew Stafford trotted onto the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied back from 24 points down in the divisional round. Stafford could have been frantic or frenzied with the pressure mounting on him to avoid a second-half collapse that the Los Angeles Rams caused themselves by coughing up the ball four times.

But with his legacy and the Rams’ hopes of making the Super Bowl on the line, Stafford delivered two clutch passes to Cooper Kupp, with the second one being an impressive 44-yard completion that set Matt Gay up for the game-winning field goal.

Following Sunday’s close victory, Stafford went on to say that it was fun to “steal somebody’s soul” in regards to ending Tampa Bay’s season with a crucial play in the waning moments. When asked about Stafford’s eery comments, Sean McVay shared that he loves the competitive fire that Stafford brings on and off of the field.

“I mean that kind of epitomizes it, but just watch his body language, how juiced he is after he spiked the ball. I mean, it was kind of Kobe-esque where he’s ripping across his chest. And I mean, he’s a great competitor. I mean, he’s got a great balance,” McVay said. “I think the quarterback position in general, you got to be able to strike that balance of being even-keeled, but having the appropriate, authentic emotion when it’s necessary. And he’s got a great feel for that. And it’s always authentic. He’s very poised in front of the media and he’s poised during games, but he’s got a lot of stuff to him that I think people wouldn’t realize. And that’s exactly what you want from your quarterback. I love that fire that he has.”

Stafford has never been someone that goes out of his way to talk on camera or garner attention for his antics. He doesn’t even use social media. Despite being a reserved person in certain situations, Stafford’s an ultra-competitive player that expresses his emotions on the field.

The veteran signal-caller can be seen pumping his fists or spiking the ball after big plays take place. Those are the things that make someone like Stafford fun to watch every week.

The balance of being even-keeled and having the ability to rally a group of guys is crucial at the quarterback position, as McVay alluded to. While Rams fans would prefer to win in a blowout on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, if Los Angeles needs its quarterback to deliver in the clutch in the fourth quarter, McVay is confident that Stafford will come through for the team.